Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria: Military attempting to cover up mass killing of civilians

By Amnesty International
The Nigerian authorities must promptly, thoroughly, independently, impartially, transparently and effectively investigate the killing of more than 120 civilians in two military air strikes on Sunday, instead of engaging in attempts to cover up the crime, said Amnesty International Nigeria. At around 10pm on 3 December, the Nigerian military launched an air strike on a […] The post Nigeria: Military attempting to cover up mass killing of civilians appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


