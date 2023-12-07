Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Water crisis in South Africa: damning report finds 46% contamination, 67% of treatment works near to breaking down

By Anja du Plessis, Associate Professor and Water Management Expert, University of South Africa
This year’s Blue Drop Audit report of water quality in South Africa has found that 46% of water supply systems are contaminated and over two thirds of wastewater treatment plants are close to failure.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Grattan on Friday: winners and losers in end-of-year report card on Albanese ministers
~ Lebanon: Deadly Israeli attack on journalists must be investigated as a war crime
~ Israel: Strikes on Journalists in Lebanon Apparently Deliberate
~ Barefoot exodus in Gaza
~ If humans disappeared, what would happen to our dogs?
~ Nepal: District Court’s historic verdict a welcome step for justice for Dalit community
~ Nigeria: Erroneous Military Airstrike
~ Creative bureacracy is possible. Here are 3 things cities do to foster innovative local government
~ Nobody reads T&C's – but the High Court’s Ruby Princess decision shows consumer law may protect us anyway
~ Sexual orientation and earnings appear to be linked – but patterns differ for NZ men and women
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter