Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Deadly Israeli attack on journalists must be investigated as a war crime

By Amnesty International
Israeli strikes on a group of seven journalists in south Lebanon on 13 October, which killed Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah and injured six others, were likely a direct attack on civilians that must be investigated as a war crime, Amnesty International said today. Amnesty International verified over 100 videos and photographs, analyzed weapons fragments from […] The post Lebanon: Deadly Israeli attack on journalists must be investigated as a war crime appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
