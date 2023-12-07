Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Israel: Strikes on Journalists in Lebanon Apparently Deliberate

By Human Rights Watch
Read a text description of this video VO: On October 13, 2023, Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon killed Issam Abdullah, a Reuters journalist. The attack injured six other journalists from Reuters, Agence France-Presse (AFP), and Al Jazeera.  SOUNDBITE: Dylan Collins AFP Journalist I will always remember his, his wit and his humor. He was the dynamo of the press scene and of Reuters in general. SOUNDBITE: Carmen Joukhadar Al Jazeera Journalist I don’t think there is anyone that is funnier than Issam. I don’t think there’s anyone more supportive than Issam. VO: Human Rights Watch investigated…


