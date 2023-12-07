Tolerance.ca
Nepal: District Court’s historic verdict a welcome step for justice for Dalit community

By Amnesty International
Responding to the landmark verdict on 5 December on the killing of Nabaraj BK and five others by the West Rukum District Court in Nepal, convicting 26 individuals for murder and caste-based discrimination, Nirajan Thapaliya, Director of Amnesty International Nepal, said:  “The District Court verdict is a welcome step in judicial redress to ensure justice […] The post Nepal: District Court’s historic verdict a welcome step for justice for Dalit community  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
