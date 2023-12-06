Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Creative bureacracy is possible. Here are 3 things cities do to foster innovative local government

By Pauline McGuirk, Senior Professor of Urban Geography, University of Wollongong
Laura Goh, Postdoctoral Research Associate, School of Architecture, Design and Planning, University of Sydney
Robyn Dowling, Professor and Associate Dean Research, School of Architecture, Design and Planning, University of Sydney
Sophia Maalsen, ARC DECRA Fellow and Lecturer in Urbanism, School of Architecture, Design and Planning, University of Sydney
Tom Baker, Associate Professor in Human Geography, University of Auckland
A study of cities around the world that are developing innovative solutions to their problems has identified three key elements of success.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nobody reads T&C's – but the High Court’s Ruby Princess decision shows consumer law may protect us anyway
~ Sexual orientation and earnings appear to be linked – but patterns differ for NZ men and women
~ Recommendations to reboot the NDIS have finally been released. 5 experts react
~ COP28: Turning the tap off slowly – why Australia's decision to end overseas fossil fuel finance matters
~ Sri Lanka: Tamils Detained for Commemorating War Dead
~ Peru: Fujimori’s Release Violates International Law
~ Steelpan virtuoso Earl Rodney dies at 85, leaving ‘quality’ music and questions as to whether Trinidad & Tobago could be doing more to honour its cultural icons
~ Carbon removal is needed to achieve net zero but has its own climate risks
~ 5 expert tips on how to look after your baby in a heatwave
~ CSIS sexual assault allegations highlight the need for external oversight
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter