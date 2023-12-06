Sexual orientation and earnings appear to be linked – but patterns differ for NZ men and women
By Alexander Plum, Senior Research Fellow in Applied Labour Economics, Auckland University of Technology
Kabir Dasgupta, Research associate, Auckland University of Technology
Why do gay men generally earn less than heterosexual men, and lesbian women more than heterosexual women? New research aims to find out why, and how LGBTQ+ inclusivity can be improved.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, December 6, 2023