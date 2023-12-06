Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sexual orientation and earnings appear to be linked – but patterns differ for NZ men and women

By Alexander Plum, Senior Research Fellow in Applied Labour Economics, Auckland University of Technology
Kabir Dasgupta, Research associate, Auckland University of Technology
Why do gay men generally earn less than heterosexual men, and lesbian women more than heterosexual women? New research aims to find out why, and how LGBTQ+ inclusivity can be improved.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
