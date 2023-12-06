Recommendations to reboot the NDIS have finally been released. 5 experts react
By Mark Brown, Senior Research Fellow, La Trobe University
Anne Kavanagh, Professor of Disability and Health, Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, The University of Melbourne
David Trembath, Associate Professor, Menzies Health Institute Queensland, Griffith University
Libby Callaway, Associate Professor, Rehabilitation, Ageing and Independent Living Research Centre and Occupational Therapy Department, School of Primary and Allied Healthcare, Monash University
Scott Avery, Professor Indigenous Disability Health and Wellbeing, University of Technology Sydney
Findings from an extensive review of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) have been released with ideas on how to transform it. Led by co-chairs Bruce Bonyhady and Lisa Paul, the review heard from around 10,000 people before making 26 recommendations with 139 supporting actions. Presenting their findings, co-chairs wrote:
We must return to the principle that NDIS eligibility is based first and foremost on functional impairment rather than medical diagnosis.
- Wednesday, December 6, 2023