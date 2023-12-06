Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka: Tamils Detained for Commemorating War Dead

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Activists call for the release of Tamils held under the Prevention of Terrorism Act in Jaffna, northern Sri Lanka, October 13, 2017.  © 2017 Tharaka Basnayaka/NurPhoto via Getty Images (New York) – Sri Lankan authorities have detained nine ethnic Tamils under the country's abusive counterterrorism law for commemorating those who died in the 1983-2009 civil war, Human Rights Watch said today. The Sri Lankan government has repeatedly assured international allies, trading partners, and the United Nations that it would replace the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), which…


© Human Rights Watch -
