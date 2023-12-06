Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Peru: Fujimori’s Release Violates International Law

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Demonstrators hold a banner that reads "No pardon. Fujimori murderer and thief. The people do not forget" during a protest against the decision of Peru's Constitutional Court to approve the release from prison of former President Alberto Fujimori in Lima, Peru, March 17, 2022. The Inter-American Court of Human Rights issued a decision blocking the order and Fujimori was not released at that time. © 2022 AP Photo/Martin Mejia (Washington, DC) Peru’s release of the former President Alberto Fujimori violates the country’s international obligations, Human Rights Watch said…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
