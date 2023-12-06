Carbon removal is needed to achieve net zero but has its own climate risks
By Kirsten Zickfeld, Distinguished Professor of Climate Science, Simon Fraser University
Pep Canadell, Chief Research Scientist, CSIRO Environment; Executive Director, Global Carbon Project, CSIRO
Carbon capture and sequestration can play a role in limiting warming but the nuances of its application are far more complicated than just planting trees. Getting it wrong could make warming worse.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, December 6, 2023