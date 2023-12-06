Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Noam Chomsky turns 95: the social justice advocate paved the way for AI. Does it keep him up at night?

By Cameron Shackell, Sessional Academic and Visitor, School of Information Systems, Queensland University of Technology
Noam Chomsky, the revered and reviled genius once famously described as “the most important intellectual alive”, turns 95 today. He is a monumental figure in modern linguistics, and only…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Sunnylands Statement sets a positive signal: World leaders gathered for COP28 must build off of it
~ Don't applaud the climate summit's loss and damage fund deal just yet – it might not warrant that standing ovation
~ Guide to the classics: the sophisticated aesthetics of Sei Shōnagon’s The Pillow Book
~ The Boy and the Heron is an autobiographical reflection by Hayao Miyazaki in the twilight of his life
~ A great year to be a cabbage white butterfly: why are there so many and how can you protect your crops?
~ What is needle spiking, and how can I protect myself?
~ Earth may have had all the elements needed for life within it all along − contrary to theories that these elements came from meteorites
~ Oh, Christmas tree: The economics of the US holiday tree industry
~ How to encourage China to become a law-abiding member of the rules-based international order
~ Here's how much your holiday dinner will cost this year
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter