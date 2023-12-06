Technology is stealing your time in ways you may not realise – here’s what you can do about it
By Ruth Ogden, Professor of the Psychology of Time, Liverpool John Moores University
Joanna Witowska, Assistant Professor of Psychology, The Maria Grzegorzewska University
Vanda Černohorská, Postdoctoral Researcher, Czech Academy of Sciences
Technology is supposed to make our lives easier. Smart phones provide a palm-size window to the world, enabling us to do almost anything at the touch of a button. Smart homes look after themselves, and virtual meetings mean that for many, time spent commuting is a thing of the past.
So we should have more free time. Time which is now spent sleeping, relaxing or simply doing nothing – right?
If the idea that you have more time than ever before is making you choke on your coffee, you are not alone. There is growing evidence that while digital technology may help us to save…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, December 6, 2023