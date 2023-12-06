Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Technology is stealing your time in ways you may not realise – here’s what you can do about it

By Ruth Ogden, Professor of the Psychology of Time, Liverpool John Moores University
Joanna Witowska, Assistant Professor of Psychology, The Maria Grzegorzewska University
Vanda Černohorská, Postdoctoral Researcher, Czech Academy of Sciences
Technology is supposed to make our lives easier. Smart phones provide a palm-size window to the world, enabling us to do almost anything at the touch of a button. Smart homes look after themselves, and virtual meetings mean that for many, time spent commuting is a thing of the past.

So we should have more free time. Time which is now spent sleeping, relaxing or simply doing nothing – right?

If the idea that you have more time than ever before is making you choke on your coffee, you are not alone. There is growing evidence that while digital technology may help us to save…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why empathy constitutes the ultimate leadership skill
~ UFOs: how astronomers are searching the sky for alien probes near Earth
~ Rural communities are being left behind because of poor digital infrastructure, research shows
~ Universal basic income: Wales is set to end its experiment – why we think that’s a mistake
~ Five tips on talking politics with family without falling out – from a conflict resolution expert
~ US election: as the first Republican primary looms, a Trump win looks inevitable – but who comes second matters
~ Why dimming the Sun would be an effective tool in the fight against climate change
~ Elliott Erwitt: Jewish photographer who fled facism and spread a little joy in a post-WWII world
~ Climate tipping points are nearer than you think – our new report warns of catastrophic risk
~ How agriculture can make the most of one of the world’s biggest carbon sink, soil
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter