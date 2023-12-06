Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate tipping points are nearer than you think – our new report warns of catastrophic risk

By James Dyke, Associate Professor in Earth System Science, University of Exeter
David Armstrong McKay, Researcher in Earth System Resilience, Stockholm University
It’s now almost inevitable that 2023 will be the warmest year ever recorded by humans, probably the warmest for at least 125,000 years.

Multiple temperature records were smashed with global average temperatures for some periods well above 1.5°C. Antarctic sea ice loss is accelerating at frightening…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why empathy constitutes the ultimate leadership skill
~ Technology is stealing your time in ways you may not realise – here’s what you can do about it
~ UFOs: how astronomers are searching the sky for alien probes near Earth
~ Rural communities are being left behind because of poor digital infrastructure, research shows
~ Universal basic income: Wales is set to end its experiment – why we think that’s a mistake
~ Five tips on talking politics with family without falling out – from a conflict resolution expert
~ US election: as the first Republican primary looms, a Trump win looks inevitable – but who comes second matters
~ Why dimming the Sun would be an effective tool in the fight against climate change
~ Elliott Erwitt: Jewish photographer who fled facism and spread a little joy in a post-WWII world
~ How agriculture can make the most of one of the world’s biggest carbon sink, soil
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter