Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan’s Air Pollution Shortens Lives

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Vehicles and motorcyclists amid severe air pollution in Lahore, Pakistan, November 24, 2023. © 2023 K.M. Chaudary/AP Photo Air pollution in Pakistan is having a devastating impact on people’s health. As global leaders meet at the United Nations Climate Conference, COP28, in Dubai, for the first time the formal proceedings have included a day focusing on health. This is an explicit recognition of the urgent need to address the health impact of climate change. The World Health Organization (WHO) describes air pollution as the “single biggest environmental threat to human…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
