Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Citizen science projects tend to attract white, affluent, well-educated volunteers − here's how we recruited a more diverse group to identify lead pipes in homes

By Danielle Lin Hunter, Postdoctoral Scholar in Forestry and Environmental Resources, North Carolina State University
Caren Cooper, Associate Professor of Forestry and Environmental Resources, North Carolina State University
Valerie Ann Johnson, Dean of Arts, Sciences, and Humanities and Professor of Sociology, Shaw University
For a project on identifying lead water pipes in homes, outreach through partner groups produced a more representative set of volunteers.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Museum of Russian anti-war street art opens online
~ Private firms profiting from your vote: The role of the influence industry around the world
~ Book explores how colleges seek to increase racial diversity without relying on race in college admissions
~ Glyphosate, the active ingredient in the weedkiller Roundup, is showing up in pregnant women living near farm fields – that raises health concerns
~ Intellectual humility is a key ingredient for scientific progress
~ How electroconvulsive therapy heals the brain − new insights into ECT, a stigmatized yet highly effective treatment for depression
~ Sandra Day O’Connor's experience as a legislator guided her consensus-building work on the Supreme Court
~ Tuberville ends holdout on most high-ranking military nominations
~ Kissinger’s obsession with Chile enabled a murderous dictatorship that still haunts the country
~ Your car might be watching you to keep you safe − at the expense of your privacy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter