More than a third of people with dementia don't know they have it – what to do if you suspect your partner has the condition

By Kate Irving, Professor of Clinical Nursing, Dublin City University
Around 36% of people in England with dementia are unaware they have the condition, according to a new report from the Dementia Commission.

The report suggests things health and care professionals can do to improve spotting early signs of dementia. But what can you do if you think your partner has the condition? And how can you broach the topic with them?

If you are worried…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
