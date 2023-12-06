Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: ICC justice should match victims’ demands

By Amnesty International
The International Criminal Court (ICC) must prioritize and accelerate the delivery of justice for victims of crimes committed by the Taliban, as well as by other actors in Afghanistan before the 2021 takeover, said Amnesty International today, during the ICC’s annual Assembly of States Parties conference, which this year is held in New York from […] The post Afghanistan: ICC justice should match victims’ demands  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -

