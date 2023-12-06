Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wonka: Timothée Chalamet shines in an otherwise pedestrian prequel

By Dominic Broomfield-McHugh, Professor of Musicology, University of Sheffield
How do you bring a film from more than half a century ago up to date for a society more tuned into the politics of representation? You won’t find out in Wonka.

The new prequel to the classic Gene Wilder film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) aims to tell the backstory of the magical chocolatier long before he encountered…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The new Tesla Cybertruck is super-fast and bullet-proof – but who is it for? An expert analyses the design
~ Attack on Gaza: Israeli rhetoric fuels fears of ethnic cleansing as IDF assault continues to push south
~ The enduring wartime spirit that powers classic Christmas songs
~ What is the government's preventative detention bill? Here's how the laws will work and what they mean for Australia's detention system
~ Why Yemen's Houthis are getting involved in the Israel-Hamas war and how it could disrupt global shipping
~ States agree to do more heavy lifting on disability, in exchange for extra health and GST funding
~ Bahrain: 13 People Convicted in Unfair Mass Trial
~ The 7 charts that show Australians struggling as saving falls to near zero
~ Peru: Investigations against president and security forces must not put justice for victims at risk
~ Libya: Derna Flood Response Costs Lives
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter