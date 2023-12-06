Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The new Tesla Cybertruck is super-fast and bullet-proof – but who is it for? An expert analyses the design

By Matthew Watkins, Principal Lecturer in Mechanical Engineering, Nottingham Trent University
Broadcasting live on X (formerly known as Twitter) last Thursday, Tesla’s CEO (and X owner) Elon Musk said that the Tesla Cybertruck is a car of the future “that looks like the future”.

The design is bold. Not just due to the unusual shape and the stainless steel finish, but also in the product offerings. The stainless steel panels and finish are reminiscent of the ill-fated DeLorean DMC-12 that, while beloved for…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
