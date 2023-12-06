Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Attack on Gaza: Israeli rhetoric fuels fears of ethnic cleansing as IDF assault continues to push south

By Afaf Jabiri, Senior Lecturer of Global Development Studies, University of East London
Over the past eight weeks, with only a brief pause, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have carried out a relentless attack on Gaza. Day by day the death toll has grown. According to the latest figures from Gaza’s health ministry nearly 16,000 Palestinians have been killed, most of them civilians.

Much of Gaza has been razed to the ground, especially the northern half, which was the focus of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
