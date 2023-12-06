What is the government's preventative detention bill? Here's how the laws will work and what they mean for Australia's detention system
By Michelle Peterie, Research Fellow, University of Sydney
Amy Nethery, Senior Lecturer in Politics and Policy Studies, Deakin University
The release of more than 140 ex-detainees from immigration detention has prompted a panicked government response. So, what does the legislation say, and what happens now?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, December 6, 2023