Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bahrain: 13 People Convicted in Unfair Mass Trial

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Flag of Bahrain in Sakhir, March 2, 2023.  © 2023 Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via AP Photo (Beirut) – A Bahraini court has sentenced 13 people to prison after an unfair mass trial marred with due process violations and torture allegations, Human Rights Watch and the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD) said today. The convictions are part of an ongoing wave of Bahraini authorities’ violations of free expression, assembly, and due process. The appellate court is scheduled to hear an appeal on December 10, 2023, during which it should credibly investigate the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
