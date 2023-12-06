Tolerance.ca
Peru: Investigations against president and security forces must not put justice for victims at risk

By Amnesty International
Authorities must redouble their efforts to secure truth, justice, and reparation for all the victims of one of the gravest episodes of widespread human rights violations in Peru's recent history, said Amnesty International 12 months on from the beginning of a wave of protests that erupted across the nation, resulting in the deaths of 49


© Amnesty International -
