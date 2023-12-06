Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Libya: Derna Flood Response Costs Lives

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Rescue teams look for flash flood victims in the city of Derna, Libya, September 18, 2023. © 2023 AP Photo/Yousef Murad (Beirut) – An independent inquiry is needed to review failings in Libyan authorities’ management of catastrophic flooding in eastern Libya in September 2023, Human Rights Watch said today. The floods caused widespread destruction, with whole neighborhoods flushed away and thousands of people killed. Despite flood warnings up to three days before the storm made landfall on September 9, officials in the coastal city of Derna issued conflicting orders…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The 7 charts that show Australians struggling as saving falls to near zero
~ Peru: Investigations against president and security forces must not put justice for victims at risk
~ UAE’s COP28 Promises on Climate, Health Ignored at Home
~ As COP28 launches a Loss and Damage Fund, devastating rains highlight Caribbean islands’ increasing vulnerability to climate change impacts
~ Iran: Security forces used rape and other sexual violence to crush “Woman Life Freedom” uprising with impunity
~ Burundi: Landmark law on gender-based violence must be strengthened to meet regional and international standards
~ It's extremely hot and I'm feeling weak and dizzy. Could I have heat stroke?
~ Can the government's new market mechanism help save nature? Yes – if we get the devil out of the detail
~ Curious Kids: why do some farts smell and some don’t? And why do some farts feel hot?
~ The government hopes private investors will fund social services – the evidence isn't so optimistic
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter