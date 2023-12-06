Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UAE’s COP28 Promises on Climate, Health Ignored at Home

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Workers at a construction site in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, August 15, 2023. © 2023 Rula Rouhana/Reuters On Health Day at the COP28 climate conference in the United Arab Emirates, 124 countries endorsed the COP28 UAE Climate and Health Declaration, which commits to putting health at the center of climate action. Yet just outside the conference venue, migrant workers are exposed to health harms associated with escalating effects of climate change and fossil fuels, including extreme heat and air pollution, without adequate protections. The new declaration’s emphasis…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
