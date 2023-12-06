Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Curious Kids: why do some farts smell and some don’t? And why do some farts feel hot?

By Clare Collins, Laureate Professor in Nutrition and Dietetics, University of Newcastle

Why do some farts smell and some don’t, and some feel hot? – Kian, age 6, from Maleny in Queensland



Hi Kian, thanks for your interesting questions!

Let’s start with the smell. Whether or not farts smell depends on what you’ve been eating and whether or not you have an upset tummy.

Having a tummy bug can also change the smell of your poo, especially…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ As COP28 launches a Loss and Damage Fund, devastating rains highlight Caribbean islands’ increasing vulnerability to climate change impacts
~ Iran: Security forces used rape and other sexual violence to crush “Woman Life Freedom” uprising with impunity
~ Burundi: Landmark law on gender-based violence must be strengthened to meet regional and international standards
~ The government hopes private investors will fund social services – the evidence isn't so optimistic
~ Astronomers finally caught radio waves from 40 large galaxies in the nearby universe
~ Afghanistan: Taliban Schools Also Failing Boys
~ Microsoft's ban on third-party controllers on the Xbox excludes some disabled gamers from using the device
~ Seizing Russian state assets to rebuild Ukraine: Will it prolong the war, or end it?
~ Wikipedia's volunteer editors are fleeing online abuse. Here's what that could mean for the internet (and you)
~ Labor down but still has large lead in federal Resolve poll; it's close in Queensland
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter