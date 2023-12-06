Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Burundi: Landmark law on gender-based violence must be strengthened to meet regional and international standards

By Amnesty International
Burundi’s National Assembly should address significant shortcomings in the landmark 2016 law against gender-based violence (GBV) and inconsistencies in other relevant legislation to ensure effective prevention, protection and justice for survivors, Amnesty International said today in a new briefing. “While Burundi’s 2016 GBV law was a milestone achievement, it falls short of regional and international […] The post Burundi: Landmark law on gender-based violence must be strengthened to meet regional and international standards   appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ As COP28 launches a Loss and Damage Fund, devastating rains highlight Caribbean islands’ increasing vulnerability to climate change impacts
~ Iran: Security forces used rape and other sexual violence to crush “Woman Life Freedom” uprising with impunity
~ Curious Kids: why do some farts smell and some don’t? And why do some farts feel hot?
~ The government hopes private investors will fund social services – the evidence isn't so optimistic
~ Astronomers finally caught radio waves from 40 large galaxies in the nearby universe
~ Afghanistan: Taliban Schools Also Failing Boys
~ Microsoft's ban on third-party controllers on the Xbox excludes some disabled gamers from using the device
~ Seizing Russian state assets to rebuild Ukraine: Will it prolong the war, or end it?
~ Wikipedia's volunteer editors are fleeing online abuse. Here's what that could mean for the internet (and you)
~ Labor down but still has large lead in federal Resolve poll; it's close in Queensland
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter