Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Taliban Schools Also Failing Boys

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Afghan schoolboys attend their first classes at a high school in Kabul, March 25, 2023. © 2023 AHMAD SAHEL ARMAN/AFP via Getty Images The Taliban’s abusive educational policies in Afghanistan are harming boys as well as girls and women, with the departure of qualified teachers and regressive curriculum changes. These changes have led to increased fears about attending school, falling attendance, and a loss of hope for the future; with this, the Taliban risk creating a lost generation. Concerned governments and UN agencies should urge the Taliban to end their discriminatory…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Microsoft's ban on third-party controllers on the Xbox excludes some disabled gamers from using the device
~ Seizing Russian state assets to rebuild Ukraine: Will it prolong the war, or end it?
~ Wikipedia's volunteer editors are fleeing online abuse. Here's what that could mean for the internet (and you)
~ Labor down but still has large lead in federal Resolve poll; it's close in Queensland
~ Asher Keddie is outstanding in Strife – but the show gives us an uneven look at girlboss feminism
~ Even More Journalists Arrested in Azerbaijan
~ World News in Brief: WFP ‘pauses’ north Yemen food aid, human rights and sport, Myanmar latest
~ NZ First fears over WHO regulations are misplaced – robust checks and balances already exist
~ Want to know if your data are managed responsibly? Here are 15 questions to help you find out
~ Fact-bombing by experts doesn't change hearts and minds. But good science communication can
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter