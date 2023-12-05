Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Asher Keddie is outstanding in Strife – but the show gives us an uneven look at girlboss feminism

By Michelle Arrow, Professor of History, Macquarie University
The inner workings of magazines, television stations and newspapers have been rich fodder for film and television for decades.

From All the President’s Men (1976) to Frontline (1994–7), Paper Giants: The Birth of Cleo (2011) and The Newsreader (2022–3), we remain fascinated by stories of how our media are made. These kinds of films and series immediately immerse viewers in a precise historical setting and allow commentary on it. This year’s series of The Newsreader reminded us of the divide in Australian culture over the bicentenary commemorations of 1988.

Set around 2012…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Afghanistan: Taliban Schools Also Failing Boys
~ Microsoft's ban on third-party controllers on the Xbox excludes some disabled gamers from using the device
~ Seizing Russian state assets to rebuild Ukraine: Will it prolong the war, or end it?
~ Wikipedia's volunteer editors are fleeing online abuse. Here's what that could mean for the internet (and you)
~ Labor down but still has large lead in federal Resolve poll; it's close in Queensland
~ Even More Journalists Arrested in Azerbaijan
~ World News in Brief: WFP ‘pauses’ north Yemen food aid, human rights and sport, Myanmar latest
~ NZ First fears over WHO regulations are misplaced – robust checks and balances already exist
~ Want to know if your data are managed responsibly? Here are 15 questions to help you find out
~ Fact-bombing by experts doesn't change hearts and minds. But good science communication can
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter