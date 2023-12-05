Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Want to know if your data are managed responsibly? Here are 15 questions to help you find out

By P. Alison Paprica, Professor (adjunct) and Senior Fellow, Institute for Health Policy, Management and Evaluation, Dalla Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto
Amy Hawn Nelson, Research Faculty, Actionable Intelligence for Social Policy (AISP), University of Pennsylvania
Donna Curtis Maillet, Privacy Officer, New Brunswick Institute for Research, Data and Training, Research associate, Faculty of Law, University of New Brunswick
Kimberlyn McGrail, Professor of Health Services and Policy Research, University of British Columbia
Michael J. Schull, Professor, Department of Medicine, University of Toronto
As the volume and variety of data about people increases, so does the number of ideas about how data might be used. Studies show that many people want their data to be used for public benefit.

However, the research also shows that public support for use of data is conditional, and only given when risks such as those related to privacy,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Microsoft's ban on third-party controllers on the Xbox excludes some disabled gamers from using the device
~ Seizing Russian state assets to rebuild Ukraine: Will it prolong the war, or end it?
~ Wikipedia's volunteer editors are fleeing online abuse. Here's what that could mean for the internet (and you)
~ Labor down but still has large lead in federal Resolve poll; it's close in Queensland
~ Asher Keddie is outstanding in Strife – but the show gives us an uneven look at girlboss feminism
~ Even More Journalists Arrested in Azerbaijan
~ World News in Brief: WFP ‘pauses’ north Yemen food aid, human rights and sport, Myanmar latest
~ NZ First fears over WHO regulations are misplaced – robust checks and balances already exist
~ Fact-bombing by experts doesn't change hearts and minds. But good science communication can
~ Australian homes can be made climate-ready, reducing bills and emissions – a new report shows how
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter