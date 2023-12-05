Fact-bombing by experts doesn't change hearts and minds. But good science communication can
By Tom Carruthers, Co-president, Australian Science Communicators, and Adjunct Lecturer, Science Communication, The University of Western Australia
Heather Bray, Senior Lecturer in Science Communication, The University of Western Australia
Matthew Nurse, Associate lecturer, Australian National University
A stir went through the Australian science communication community last week, caused by an article with the headline Science communicators need to stop telling everybody the universe is a meaningless void. In meetings and online back channels we cried “not ALL science communicators!”
As experts in science communication, we think the article got a few things right but also a lot wrong. As science communication researchers have
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, December 5, 2023