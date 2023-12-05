Tolerance.ca
Abortion is now legal across Australia – but it's still hard to access. Doctors are both the problem and the solution

By Barbara Baird, Associate Professor, College of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences, Flinders University
A 2023 Senate inquiry report described abortion access in Australia as a ‘lottery’. Barbara Baird’s research doesn’t describe chance, but an inadequate system. What needs to change?The Conversation


