Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

An inside look at the dangerous, painstaking work of collecting evidence of suspected war crimes in Ukraine

By Olivera Simic, Associate Professor, Griffith University
Anastasiia Chupis, Researcher and scholar at risk, Södertörn University
Nearly 3,800 educational facilities have been damaged from bombing and shelling thus far in the war. Documenting these attacks requires extensive interviewing with reluctant, traumatised witnesses.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
