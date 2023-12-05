An inside look at the dangerous, painstaking work of collecting evidence of suspected war crimes in Ukraine
By Olivera Simic, Associate Professor, Griffith University
Anastasiia Chupis, Researcher and scholar at risk, Södertörn University
Nearly 3,800 educational facilities have been damaged from bombing and shelling thus far in the war. Documenting these attacks requires extensive interviewing with reluctant, traumatised witnesses.
- Tuesday, December 5, 2023