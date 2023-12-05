Tolerance.ca
'Just the rich can do it': our research shows how immigration income requirements devastate families

By Katharine Charsley, Professor of Migration Studies, University of Bristol
Helena Wray, Professor of Migration Law, University of Exeter
The government has announced a host of new restrictions aimed at cutting net migration to the UK. Headline announcements include increasing the salary requirements for skilled foreign workers from £26,200 to £38,700, and banning health and care workers from bringing family dependants to the UK.

In the fine print is a doubling of the minimum income requirement (MIR) for family visas to £38,700. This means that many British citizens will be unable to bring their non-British spouse or partner to the UK. If implemented,…The Conversation


© The Conversation
