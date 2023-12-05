Tolerance.ca
Why did Keir Starmer pen the 'Margaret Thatcher' article for the Telegraph? Our research suggests it may yield votes

By Luca Bernardi, Senior Lecturer in Politics, University of Liverpool
Lawrence Ezrow, Chair professor, Department of Government, University of Essex
Labour leader Keir Starmer has received some criticism from within his own party for publishing an article in the Telegraph, a famously rightwing newspaper, in which he made a direct appeal to voters who have previously supported the Conservative party.

The choice of this publication and Starmer’s decision to seemingly…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
