Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Blue Eye Samurai: historian explains what the Netflix series gets right and wrong about real Edo-period Japan

By Ruth Starr, Lecturer in History of Japanese art and architecture, Trinity College Dublin
The series addresses the role of samurai, what life was like for women and people of mixed heritage, and violence in Edo-period Japan, with varying degrees of accuracy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Latin America's solidarity with Gaza defies US imperialism
~ Education should look to the way artists are embracing AI, instead of turning its back on the technology
~ 'Just the rich can do it': our research shows how immigration income requirements devastate families
~ Why did Keir Starmer pen the 'Margaret Thatcher' article for the Telegraph? Our research suggests it may yield votes
~ The climate change we caused is here for at least 50,000 years – and probably far longer
~ Why the UK economy is in such a state – and even the Labour party doesn’t seem to get how bad things are
~ John Byrne: paying tribute to one of Scotland's greatest creative cultural forces
~ Warfare ruins the environment – and not just on the front lines
~ Japan: Myths to Manga – Young V&A exhibition celebrates nature's influence on Japanese culture
~ Low PISA math scores post-pandemic: Policies need to consider both academic excellence and equity
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter