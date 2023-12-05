Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Warfare ruins the environment – and not just on the front lines

By Jonathan Bridge, Reader / Associate Professor in Environmental Geoscience, Sheffield Hallam University
War is often described as long periods of waiting punctuated by short periods of terror – for the environment, the reverse is true.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Latin America's solidarity with Gaza defies US imperialism
~ Education should look to the way artists are embracing AI, instead of turning its back on the technology
~ 'Just the rich can do it': our research shows how immigration income requirements devastate families
~ Why did Keir Starmer pen the 'Margaret Thatcher' article for the Telegraph? Our research suggests it may yield votes
~ The climate change we caused is here for at least 50,000 years – and probably far longer
~ Why the UK economy is in such a state – and even the Labour party doesn’t seem to get how bad things are
~ John Byrne: paying tribute to one of Scotland's greatest creative cultural forces
~ Blue Eye Samurai: historian explains what the Netflix series gets right and wrong about real Edo-period Japan
~ Japan: Myths to Manga – Young V&A exhibition celebrates nature's influence on Japanese culture
~ Low PISA math scores post-pandemic: Policies need to consider both academic excellence and equity
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter