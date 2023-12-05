Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Japan: Myths to Manga – Young V&A exhibition celebrates nature's influence on Japanese culture

By Nana Sato-Rossberg, Professor in Translation Studies, SOAS, University of London
Japan: Myths to Manga at the Young V&A is loosely divided into four parts: sky, sea, forest and city. The underlying theme of the exhibition is showcasing how traditions developed in these contexts relate to contemporary Japanese culture. Japan’s dramatic natural landscapes are displayed as the inspiration behind the country’s art and culture.

Visiting the show entails taking a journey from traditional culture (such as kimonos, Hokusai’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Latin America's solidarity with Gaza defies US imperialism
~ Education should look to the way artists are embracing AI, instead of turning its back on the technology
~ 'Just the rich can do it': our research shows how immigration income requirements devastate families
~ Why did Keir Starmer pen the 'Margaret Thatcher' article for the Telegraph? Our research suggests it may yield votes
~ The climate change we caused is here for at least 50,000 years – and probably far longer
~ Why the UK economy is in such a state – and even the Labour party doesn’t seem to get how bad things are
~ John Byrne: paying tribute to one of Scotland's greatest creative cultural forces
~ Blue Eye Samurai: historian explains what the Netflix series gets right and wrong about real Edo-period Japan
~ Warfare ruins the environment – and not just on the front lines
~ Low PISA math scores post-pandemic: Policies need to consider both academic excellence and equity
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter