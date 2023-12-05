Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

El Salvador: Policies, practices, and abusive, arbitrary legislation violate human rights and threaten civic space

By Amnesty International
El Salvador is experiencing an alarming regression in the respect for and protection of human rights, Amnesty International said today as it published its new report, Behind the veil of popularity: Repression and regression of human rights in El Salvador. “The deterioration in the guarantee of human rights in El Salvador in recent years that […] The post El Salvador: Policies, practices, and abusive, arbitrary legislation violate human rights and threaten civic space appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Latin America's solidarity with Gaza defies US imperialism
~ Education should look to the way artists are embracing AI, instead of turning its back on the technology
~ 'Just the rich can do it': our research shows how immigration income requirements devastate families
~ Why did Keir Starmer pen the 'Margaret Thatcher' article for the Telegraph? Our research suggests it may yield votes
~ The climate change we caused is here for at least 50,000 years – and probably far longer
~ Why the UK economy is in such a state – and even the Labour party doesn’t seem to get how bad things are
~ John Byrne: paying tribute to one of Scotland's greatest creative cultural forces
~ Blue Eye Samurai: historian explains what the Netflix series gets right and wrong about real Edo-period Japan
~ Warfare ruins the environment – and not just on the front lines
~ Japan: Myths to Manga – Young V&A exhibition celebrates nature's influence on Japanese culture
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter