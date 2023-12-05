Tolerance.ca
EU Commission Highlights Disability Rights in Ukraine

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A child walks down a hallway of a residential institution where he is staying, April 8, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. © 2022 Joe Raedle/Getty Images As Russia’s war against Ukraine takes an enormous toll on civilians, the European Commission has identified the rights of people with disabilities as one of the priorities for the country over the next 12 months as part of the European Union accession process. The Commission’s report calls on the Ukrainian government to apply laws guaranteeing the rights of people with disabilities and make sure that all rebuilt infrastructure…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
