Christmas tree syndrome: why the festive evergreen can make your nose run – and what you can do about it
By Samuel J. White, Senior Lecturer in Genetic Immunology, Nottingham Trent University
Philippe B. Wilson, Professor of One Health, Nottingham Trent University
Decorating the Christmas tree is a beloved tradition for many of us during the festive season. While some people prefer using and reusing an artificial tree as an environmentally friendly way to enjoy the holiday spirit, others hunt instead for the perfect real tree to adorn with ornaments and cluster presents around.
But some people who decide to get a real tree may find that after it has been decorated they begin to experience cold-like symptoms. While many may simply chalk these symptoms up to having caught a cold – or even COVID – the culprit may actually be a little-known condition…
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, December 5, 2023