Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Socotra archipelago: why the Emiratis have set their sights on the Arab world's Garden of Eden

By Eleonora Ardemagni, Teaching Assistant ("New Conflicts") Catholic University of Milan, Senior Associate Research Fellow at ISPI, and Adjunct Professor at ASERI ("Yemen: Drivers of Conflict and Security Implications"), Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore - Catholic University of Milan
Long a well-kept secret, the archipelago of Socotra is one of the most biodiverse on earth. But the Emirates have other plans for its main island, with which it has long cultivated ties.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Violence in Brazil’s schools: ‘No attacks were planned or conceived of offline’
~ Seti: how we're searching for alien life at previously unexplored frequencies
~ Christmas tree syndrome: why the festive evergreen can make your nose run – and what you can do about it
~ Apple, Disney and other big brands are pulling X ads – why Elon Musk's latest 'firestorm' could bring down the company
~ COVID inquiry: how it works, and when we will know if it is successful
~ Ukraine war: Russia's hard line at European security meeting ratchets up tensions another notch
~ How sacred images in many Asian cultures incorporate divine presence and make them come 'alive'
~ Scientists have been researching superconductors for over a century, but they have yet to find one that works at room temperature − 3 essential reads
~ Science is a human right − and its future is enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights
~ Why Franklin, Washington and Lincoln considered American democracy an 'experiment' -- and were unsure if it would survive
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter