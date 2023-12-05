Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Science is a human right − and its future is enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights

By Andrea Boggio, Professor of Politics, Law and Society, Bryant University
Decades ago, the international community codified science as a cultural right and protected expression of human creativity. Reaffirming science’s value can help it better serve humanity.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
