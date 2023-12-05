Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hate crimes are on the rise − but the narrow legal definition makes it hard to charge and convict

By Jeannine Bell, Professor of Law, Loyola University Chicago
There has been a sharp uptick in crimes specifically targeting Muslim and Jewish people since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out in October 2023.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
