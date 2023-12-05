Tolerance.ca
Israel/OPT: US-made munitions killed 43 civilians in two documented Israeli air strikes in Gaza – new investigation

By Amnesty International
US-made Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM) were used by the Israeli military in two deadly, unlawful air strikes on homes full of civilians in the occupied Gaza Strip, Amnesty International has found based on a new investigation into those strikes. The organization found that these air strikes were either direct attacks on civilians or civilian


© Amnesty International -
