Human Rights Observatory

Jordan: Security Forces Target LGBT Activists

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Illustration of string sealing person’s lips. © 2020 Malte Mueller / Getty Images The authorities in Jordan have systematically targeted lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) rights activists and coordinated an unlawful crackdown on free expression and assembly around gender and sexuality, Human Rights Watch said today. Human Rights Watch documented cases in which Jordan’s General Intelligence Department (GID) and the Preventive Security department of the Public Security Directorate interrogated LGBT activists about their work, and intimidated them with threats…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
