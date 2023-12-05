Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Code Amber’ turned into the black ribbon: North Macedonia mourns 14-year-old abducted girl found dead

By Metamorphosis Foundation
The disappearance and confirmation of the abduction and murder of a teenage girl in Skopje and a senior citizen in Veles sent shockwaves through Macedonian society, as authorities speedily unraveled the case.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ New genetic research uncovers the lives of Bornean hunter-gatherers
~ Golden mole that swims through sand is rediscovered in South Africa after 86 years
~ Australian teenagers record steady results in international tests, but about half are not meeting proficiency standards
~ Canada: Amnesty report tracks years-long campaign of criminalization, unlawful surveillance against Wet’suwet’en land defenders
~ Turkmenistan remains unsafe for women
~ Will the RBA raise rates again? Unless prices surge over summer, it's looking less likely
~ View from The Hill: government's announcement tsunami overshadowed by crisis over ex-detainees
~ Global: Record number of fossil fuel lobbyists at COP undermines critical climate talks
~ Uzbekistan: Blogger Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison
~ Could antivirals reduce your risk of long COVID? Where the research is up to on prevention and treatment
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter