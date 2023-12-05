Tolerance.ca
Golden mole that swims through sand is rediscovered in South Africa after 86 years

By Samantha Mynhardt, Molecular biologist, Stellenbosch University
The De Winton’s golden mole was last seen in 1937 on the north-western coast of South Africa, and later declared officially lost. This iridescent blind mole with hearing superpowers evades contact with humans and “swims” through sand dunes, making it very difficult to locate. But in November 2023, a team of conservationists and geneticists from the Endangered Wildlife Trust, Stellenbosch University and the University of Pretoria found the mole after tracking…The Conversation


