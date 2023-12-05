Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australian teenagers record steady results in international tests, but about half are not meeting proficiency standards

By Lisa De Bortoli, Senior Research Fellow, Australian Council for Educational Research
The latest Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) show Australian 15-year-olds have recorded similar results to 2015 and 2018 in maths, science and reading.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Code Amber’ turned into the black ribbon: North Macedonia mourns 14-year-old abducted girl found dead
~ New genetic research uncovers the lives of Bornean hunter-gatherers
~ Golden mole that swims through sand is rediscovered in South Africa after 86 years
~ Canada: Amnesty report tracks years-long campaign of criminalization, unlawful surveillance against Wet’suwet’en land defenders
~ Turkmenistan remains unsafe for women
~ Will the RBA raise rates again? Unless prices surge over summer, it's looking less likely
~ View from The Hill: government's announcement tsunami overshadowed by crisis over ex-detainees
~ Global: Record number of fossil fuel lobbyists at COP undermines critical climate talks
~ Uzbekistan: Blogger Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison
~ Could antivirals reduce your risk of long COVID? Where the research is up to on prevention and treatment
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter